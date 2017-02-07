Katrina Kaif shares a sizzling underwater click and it will simply flip your ‘perspective,’ see pic

Katrina Kaif joined Facebook last year during her birthday, and has been quite active on the social media ever since. Katrina Kaif joined Facebook last year during her birthday, and has been quite active on the social media ever since.

We told you sometime back how insanely angelic Katrina Kaif can look even in her first morning selfie – flawless and fresh. Her latest upload on Facebook is making many skip a heartbeat yet again. This time she isn’t cuddled up under her quilts, but rather buried deep down inside the sea. She shared the picture and grabbed eyeballs instantly with the caption, “ƎVITƆƎꟼƧЯƎꟼ.”

The Bollywood actor joined Facebook last year on her birthday. And as much as her social media debut made news, so does her posts, now that she is one of the most active B-town celebs on the internet. Kat had also turned hairdresser for her Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu. While we saw her doing her new task diligently, the filmmaker showed no trust in her, as he was too scared about the look Katrina would give him. The funny video surely made the day of her fans.

Katrina had also shared several pictures from the bridal beach photoshoot she did for good friend and designer Manish Malhotra. She slayed in every click and stayed on top of the trends for several days. Now, she is prepping up for the release of her next film Jagga Jasoos opposite former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But apart from its post production work, she does keep stealing some time and sharing stuff from her life on her Facebook page.

Check out the underwater picture Katrina Kaif shared on Facebook.

And this is what she shared in December last year.

Sometime back, there were reports that Katrina had injured herself on the sets of the film. She even shared an image with the caption, “Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset you should be sitting under …. ( even if it’s a cutout ) 🌟#JaggaJasoos UTV Motion Pictures.”

Jagga Jasoos is set for an April 17 release. The film shot in news last year, when reports emerged that both Katrina and Ranbir were facing trouble in shooting together post their breakup. However, after much ado, the two professionals did manage to finish the shoot. Now, we await to see whether or not they will promote the film together.

