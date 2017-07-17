Katrina Kaif’s double role to Varun Dhawan almost falling off the stage, here’s why IIFA 2017 was more about goof-ups. Watch videos

IIFA 2017 was more about goof-ups than entertainment. IIFA 2017 was more about goof-ups than entertainment.

It seems that IIFA 2017 organisers were in a hurry to make the event happen as soon as possible, as they ended up making several goof-ups not only on stage but also in terms of editing. A video from the awards night is going viral where we can see Katrina playing a double role. Well, to clear your confusion, here’s exactly what happened. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, the hosts of the show, invited Katrina to honour Shahid Kapoor for the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab. But while the announcements were being made, the camera direction went on Shahid who was seated in the audience, with Katrina. Confused? Well, even we were. Apparently, the footage was not well-edited, and hence the goof-up. But mind you, this was not the only one.

So, this was the 18th edition of the award show. Interestingly, the first IIFA was also hosted by Saif and Karan. But this time, the camaraderie was missing. Their hosting appeared as if they were not well rehearsed. They overlapped their dialogues, and Saif lacked expression. In fact, one could literally see that he is blindly reading from the teleprompter. When it comes to performances, while people were waiting desperately for Katrina Kaif’s performance, we decided to switch some other channel as her moves, her expression and everything about her act was not up to the mark. It seemed as if she was forced to be on the stage.

But we are thanking Varun Dhawan for keeping up the energy high. His performance was the high point and something not worth missing. However, while we were enjoying the mix, the voice quality was hurting our ears, so this adds to the list of goof-ups which became more noteworthy than the entire event, and guess the channel is to be blamed for the same.

And the best editing award goes to… pic.twitter.com/tQQwJ69zPg — Nitesh (@singh_dr) July 16, 2017

But his performance too wasn’t as smooth as we thought. There was a moment when Varun was about to fall off the stage but thankfully he managed to balance himself and ended the act on time. Howeber, his anxiety did reflect on his face.

We did miss Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and the Bachchan family on the show for all the good reasons. And this, for sure, was not the best IIFA to experience. We pity you New York City!

