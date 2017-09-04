Photo: Katrina Kaif doesn’t make the same mistake twice, she makes it 5 or 6 times

Katrina Kaif is oozing sunshine in her new picture. Katrina Kaif is oozing sunshine in her new picture.

Happy-go-lucky actor Katrina Kaif has never shied away from expressing her true self to the fans on social media. That is precisely the reason why she has become one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram, even though she joined it only in April. And this time, more than Katrina’s drool-worthy picture, her caption is winning hearts.

The caption reads, “I never make the same mistake twice …. I make it 5 or 6 times just to be sure.” Though we don’t know which mistake Kat is referring to here, we are sure this quote is going to resonate with a lot of movie buffs out there. Katrina is shooting for the last leg of Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi and she also shared a still from the sets on social media with the caption, “Desert life …”

The actor had also shared a string of monochrome pictures with some unheard words as their headers like, “Anoesis”, “Oneirataxia” and “Melorism.” While Oneirataxia means the unability to distinguish between reality and fantasy, melorism refers to the belief that the world can be made a better place by the efforts of human beings. Having a good time understanding what that means!

Well, talking of Katrina’s free-spiritedness, another post of her’s deserves a special mention here. Recently, the Jagga Jasoos actor took to Instagram to post a sultry desert picture of herself which led us to believe that Game of Thrones makers could use her as a replacement for Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys in the popular series. She captioned the image as, “Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee… #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia.”

