Katrina Kaif does perfect push-ups but there is something fishy about it. Watch video

Katrina Kaif is in the beautiful locales of Morocco shooting for her next Tiger Zinda Hai. In between the shoot, the actor is sharing with us her day-to-day experience on the sets without fail. Now, when it is an outdoor shoot, one might have to give the workout a miss but Katrina is making sure to find her own way to do it. The actor shared a video from the sets where she can be seen doing perfect push-ups. You would instantly feel — wow, what stamina. But there’s a catch here.

So, while the entire media is drooling over her workout video, we must tell you that Katrina played a prank on her followers. So, the actor was not doing push-ups all by herself. She had a huge plank as a support, and hence, she was able to perform push-ups with just one arm. Well, Katrina is for sure a prankster and she has us convinced for a while. The actor shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Warming up on set.”

Katrina has been active on Instagram and Facebook. She is one of the actors who has the highest followers on both the social media mediums. Recently, she shared that she is learning surfing on the beaches of Morocco, and shared a video.

On the work front, the actor’s latest outing was Jagga Jasoos, which failed to perform at the box office. For now, the actor is working on Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Salman Khan in the lead role. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will release this year.

