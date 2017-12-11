Katrina Kaif ditched Salman Khan and became his nephew Ahil’s date. Watch adorable video

Katrina Kaif goes on a date with Ahil at Adira’s birthday bash. Katrina Kaif goes on a date with Ahil at Adira’s birthday bash.

Katrina Kaif got the cutest date of all. The actor, whose bond with Salman Khan has always managed to grab headlines, was seen chilling with someone else. But before your brain starts racing, let us tell you that the lucky guy is no one else but Salman’s little nephew Ahil. The two were seen spending some quality time at Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday bash where apart from Katrina, a lot of B-town celebrities also came, many with their kids.

Katrina can be seen taking a ride with Ahil as Arpita Khan Sharma was busy taking a video of the two. Arpita wrote, “Ahil’s date at Adira’s party @katrinakaif.”

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared another picture from the evening where she can be seen hugging the character of Winnie The Pooh, Tiger. And we bet the picture is too cute for words.

Meanwhile, as Salman is keeping us busy with Bigg Boss 11 and Da-Bangg Tour, Katrina has been promoting her upcoming film in full swing.

The actor would be seen performing many action sequences in the film. Katrina earlier said in a statement, “There are different types of training that I have gone through like swimming, kick-boxing, Pilates, MMA because of the nature of the film Tiger Zinda Hai is and the nature of action which Ali wanted in the film. So, when the song shoot came, honestly I just maintained what I had been doing for the film.”

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will head to the theaters on December 22 this year. It is the only biggest release of December after Padmavati got deferred.

