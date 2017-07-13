Katrina Kaif dance performances in awards and other shows: Chikni Chameli to Kamli, Katrina’s sizzling dance moves cannot be missed

Watch some of the best performances at awards and other shows of Katrina Kaif. Watch some of the best performances at awards and other shows of Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actors working in Bollywood today. She is often regarded as one of the sexiest woman in Asia too. From appearing on the cover of magazines to endorsing multiple brands, Katrina has done it all. Her dancing skills and beauty are often talked about. Despite being born outside India, Katrina has worked very hard to make herself a bankable star in the film industry here. She has set an example for other young actors too. Besides doing films, Katrina actively participates in world tours and award functions. The actor recently joined Instagram from where we often get hints that she loves to get clicked and is even a fitness freak, and her daily photo updates are a proof.

Katrina’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was the talk of the town till recently. The duo broke up in 2015. However, that seems to have little affect on Katrina’s career. The actor is all set to star with him in Jagga Jasoos. While managing her upcoming film, she is also shooting for Ek Tha Tiger sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan. She has also signed for two other films, with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

She will be working with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan and recently her team also announced that she will be getting back to her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan for the second time in the Aanand L Rai directorial, whose title has not yet been decided.

See some of the performances of Katrina Kaif at award shows.

Katrina Kaif Performance At TOIFA 2013

Katrina Kaif Performance at Star Screen Awards 2012

Katrina Kaif Best Performance EVER 2017

Katrina Kaif Performance (Umang Police Awards 2013) HD

Katrina Kaif sizzling performance at Stardust Awards 2006

Bollywood truly would have been incomplete without Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd