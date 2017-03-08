Katrina Kaif looks scorching in this bikini pic. But what is weighing on her mind? See pics

Katrina Kaif is a beach babe and she looks positively sizzling in this recent pic. Katrina Kaif is a beach babe and she looks positively sizzling in this recent pic.

Katrina Kaif seems to be worried. The actor recently shared a post where she is seen on a beach in a white bikini but the caption she shared along with it made us wonder if she is battling some adverse circumstances. Katrina likes to communicate with her fans on facebook, treating them to her pictures as well as her thoughts on life. She recently shared a quote by the former President of Uruguay, Jose Mujica, which read, “All my life I’ve been rowing against the tide. What can I do? It seems I was born that way.” It can just be a quote she really liked or it can be her state of mind.

Katrina is quite fond of the beach. She has often shared her images with the blue behind her as well as some underwater images. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s film Jagga Jasoos where she stars opposite former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. It seems Anurag is a tad concerned about the film’s release date.

Anurag Basu’s ambitious project hits the theatres on April 7 and he seems to be worried about the holiday time in schools during this period which might affect the overall business. Anurag recently expressed his concern in a series of tweets as he shared, “#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film. Since exams r pushed at most of the places. We r contemplating the delay. Only IF v get a better Date. But for now, a team is getting ready for 7th April.”

Watch | When Katrina Kaif Turned Stylist For Anurag Basu

But this is not the first time the actor shared deep thoughts alongwith a cool picture. She earlier shared one with the caption, “If all our happiness is bound up entirely in our personal circumstances it is difficult not to demand of life more than it has to give. – Bertrand Russell.”

See Katrina Kaif’s recent posts on Facebook:

Other than Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor, she is also looking forward to Kabir Khan’s film Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. It is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

But, Katrina’s fans are just happy the way she shares her thoughts, recent pictures and more! And we just wait to see her on the big screen soon.

