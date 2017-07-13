Katrina Kaif best Instagram photos: From her mood swings, to pretty candids, Katrina knows how to rule

Katrina Kaif is one of the fastest growing celebrity on social media right now. Katrina Kaif is one of the fastest growing celebrity on social media right now.

Katrina Kaif, the latest Bollywood actor to join both Facebook and Instagram, has become one of the fastest growing celebrities on social media. Not only her pictures are a big hit but she always makes her way into her fans’ hearts with her candid captures. With already more than three million followers on Instagram, the Jagga Jasoos star has come a long way. Even after years of staying away from it, the actor says she does not find it intrusive.

Katrina joined Instagram in April this year to interact with her fans. In a previous interview, she said, “I wanted it all to be in a flow. So I joined Facebook and I wanted to get a hang of things. Instagram has been there for the last five years. It was something I thought of at that time and honestly, I never revisited that thought and just let it be. I do think that now, probably all the concerns that were in my head were not completely valid. Maybe they were at that time, they are not anymore now.”

From sharing her morning out-of-the-bed selfies to beach clicks, or a sneak-peek into her upcoming films through her on-shoot photos, Katrina has been teasing her fans perfectly, to keep them happy, while staying in the news too.

See Katrina Kaif’s best Instagram photos.

Katrina Kaif also has many blockbusters to her name such as Ek Tha Tiger, Namaste London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Raajneeti. She has definitely carved a niche for herself in the industry even though she jumped off a bumpy start with Boom. She then went on to star with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar and Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. But it was definitely her pairing with Akshay Kumar in movies like Singh Is Kinng, Namaste London and others that finally led her to stardom. Well, it has been almost 14 years since this beauty made her debut, and now everything about her speaks superstar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd