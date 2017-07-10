Katrina Kaif baby and childhood photos: Photos which prove that Katrina was a chirpy little girl

Katrina Kaif is a beautiful woman and she was an equally beautiful child too. Katrina Kaif is a beautiful woman and she was an equally beautiful child too.

Katrina Kaif’s presence in a film has become one of the pointers to make a blockbuster. Whether it is her much-improved acting skills, impeccable dancing capabilities or her beauty, nothing can make you give a miss to the actor. However, did you know that Katrina was always the life of a party? Well, before she turned into somebody with a natural beauty and a hot-bod, she was a chirpy little girl who had the capabilities to light up your hearts with a simple smile.

Going by the pictures we have found of Katrina during her childhood, we think that the actor was somebody who believed in family values. That reminds us of her growing up memories about which she had shared on a reality show. On being asked on what she would often fight for when it comes to her sisters, she replied, “We only fought for hair brush, otherwise, never.” Well, that explains that she has been brought up with a strong family values.

Katrina has seven sisters out of which Isabelle Kaif has been in news for sometime now regarding her Bollywood debut. While there were rumours that just like her, Isabelle would also be launched by Salman, rumours are rife that Katrina would launch her sister with her first Bollywood production. So, if that happens, she would become one among her contemporaries to explore film making.

Here are some of the childhood pictures of Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with a few projects in her hand. She is promoting Jagga Jasoos, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. And has started shooting for her next, Thugs of Hindostan.

