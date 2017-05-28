Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma join Shah Rukh Khan in Anand L Rai’s next film. Has it been titled Katrina Meri Jaan?

In Anand L Rai’s next, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film, while the same report claims that Anushka Sharma plays a mentally challenged character and Katrina Kaif will play herself. In Anand L Rai’s next, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film, while the same report claims that Anushka Sharma plays a mentally challenged character and Katrina Kaif will play herself.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Aanand L Rai film has been in news for a while now. From the character SRK will be playing to the other actors who’ve been signed, everything around the film has been the talk of the town. And after days of speculations, we know its final cast and this includes Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who will share screen space with King Khan. A few reports also claim that the movie is tentatively titled — Katrina Meri Jaan.

This is SRK and Anushka’s fourth film together, after they acted in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and are currently completing Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.

Confirming Anushka’s latest addition to the cast, a DNA report quoted a source saying, “After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were unable to commit to the film, Aanand approached Anushka. The actress found the role challenging and agreed to do it. She also shares a great rapport with SRK and Katrina, and decided to come on board. It’s an exciting film for all the three actors.”

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film, while the same report claims that Anushka plays a mentally challenged character and Katrina will play herself. The report also informs that Anushka still has to sort out her dates as she is busy shooting for her home production Pari. A lot of VFX will be needed for this film and Shah Rukh Khan and director Anand L Rai have already began its shooting last week.

The movie has been creating a lot of buzz as both Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai will be working together for the first time. There were rumours way back in 2015, that the film had been christened Katrina Meri Jaan, and it was about a small town man who wishes to meet his Bollywood idol.

The film is slated for a Christmas 2018 release.

