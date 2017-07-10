Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s characters never meet in Shah Rukh Khan film, directed by Aanand L Rai?

Latest update from Aanand L Rai’s next tells that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma won’t be seen together in their movie with Shah Rukh Khan. Latest update from Aanand L Rai’s next tells that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma won’t be seen together in their movie with Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma won’t be seen together in their movie with Shah Rukh Khan? The two actors are very much a part of the untitled Aanand L Rai’s next but if the latest updates are to be believed about the film’s plot, the two will not be seen sharing any scene in the film. Anushka and Katrina had worked together five years ago in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan, and the two had an important confrontation scene in the film, but this time the two are together but do not meet on-screen.

As per a report by DNA, a source informed, “JTHJ had an important confrontation scene between Anushka and Katrina’s characters. However, in their next untitled film, the two actresses only have scenes with SRK, and not with each other. The story is designed in such a way that one character enters when the other exits from SRK’s life. They don’t meet in the film.”

Well this news might make all Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma fans a little sad, also after seeing their crackling camaraderie on Koffee With Karan season 5. But this might just be the requirement of the film’s plot. The report also quoted a source which informed more about the film and the roles Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan will play in this Aanand L Rai’s film.

“In the movie, Anushka plays a character, who is in love with Shah Rukh and is an ordinary village girl. SRK’s character is in love with Katrina, who plays an actress in the film. The story has been altered a lot from its first script to now, and there is absolutely no interaction between the two ladies,” said the source.

The film has have been in news for SRK’s dwarf character and also for the special song SRK and Salman shot for recently. Well the makers have planned a lot to keep the buzz around the film going.

