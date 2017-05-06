Katrina Kaif always loved the camera and she just proved that. See her adorable throwback pic

Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture of her childhood where she is happily posing for the camera lens. Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture of her childhood where she is happily posing for the camera lens.

We cannot stop drooling over Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account from the day the Jagga Jasoos actor made her debut on the picture sharing platform. Though it is not the first time that we are getting a sneak peek into Katrina’s life, still her Instagram profile seems to be a lot more interesting space in comparison to her Facebook handle. The latest picture which has got us glued to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is a throwback picture of her childhood.

After looking at the picture, in which Katrina sits with her hands folded on her knees, we can vouch for the fact that the actor has been a photographer’s muse since her childhood. And why not? After all, the actor wanted to be a model from the time she was a 12-year-old kid. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Just found this, the 12 year old me was quite the poser …. 😊#iwannabeamodel.” And we cannot agree more with the beautiful lady.

Another picture which Katrina shared with her 1.7 million followers seems to be from the sets of one of her films. Though Katrina looks lost in it, but she refuses to accept it as she writes, “Now listen here …. I may look lost but I’m not . #chillax #nospacecadet.”

Katrina’s Instagram account has become a perfect mix of oomph and adorable clicks. Recently, the actor posed for celeb photographer Mario Testino’s Towel Series and shared the photoshoot pictures with her fans. If this was not enough Katrina went ahead to raise the temperatures by shooting for Vogue India magazine’s May issue with Testino.

With Katrina turning an Instagram pro after nailing Facebook, we just hope to see more of Katrina and wish to get frequent updates from her.

