Katrina Kaif age, date of birth, real name, debut movie, education and family. See her old photos

Are you a Katrina Kaif fan? Well, if yes, then you are at the right space to read and know more about the young and talented actor. Before becoming a well-known name in Bollywood, the actor had done a number of modelling projects too. She has also done Telugu and Malayalam films she rose to fame in Bollywood. She received her first modelling assignment as a teenager and later pursued a career as a fashion model. It was at a fashion show in London, when filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted Katrina and decided to cast her in Boom (2003), a critical and commercial failure.

This was when she came to India and changed her surname to her father’s name as she thought it would be easier to pronounce. Soon to be 34-years-old actor Katrina’s real name was Katrina Turquotte as she used her mother’s surname earlier.

Katrina’s father Mohammed Kaif is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent and her mother Suzanne is an English lawyer and charity worker. She has seven siblings: three elder sisters named–Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha, three younger sisters, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel and an elder brother, Michael. Katrina’s sister Isabel Kaif is also a model and actor.

Kaif’s parents divorced when she was a child, and her father moved to the United States. In earlier interviews, Katrina said that her father had no influence on her or her siblings while they were growing up, and they were raised by their mother. On her father’s absence in her life, Kaif once said, “When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have”.

In a 2009 interview with indianexpress.com, she said that she was not in touch with her father. Kaif says that her mother decided to “dedicate her life to social causes”, which led to the family’s relocation to a number of countries for varying lengths of time. “Our transitions in growing up were—from Hong Kong where I was born, to China, then to Japan, and from Japan by boat to France … After France, Switzerland—and I’m cutting out many East European countries where we were for only a few months each—then Poland in Kraków … After that we went to Belgium, then to Hawaii, which was a short time, and then came to London.”

Due to this frequent relocation, Katrina and her siblings were home-schooled by a series of tutors. Although she is thought to have grown up in London, she lived there for only three years before moving to India.

