Karwaan: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar film to release on August 3

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan will now release on August 3, a week before its scheduled date. The release date of the Ronnie Screwvala venture, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has been advanced “to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office”, read a statement from the makers, who believe that as per distributor’s point of view, it is a lucrative release window.

Karwaan is one of the much-awaited films to release this year. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. The actors have earlier shared their excitement about the project.

Mithila had shared a cute selfie with her co-stars, Irrfan and Dulquer. She had captioned the picture as, “Official film wrap celebration tha, how could I not have dragged these two into a selfie? Thank you for being awesome, you two! #Karwaan.”

The film is touted to be a travel story that revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Produced by Screwvala’s creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was to release on August 3 and Karwaan was arriving on August 10. But after the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shifted its release to March 1, 2019, Karwaan took its date of August 3.

Stating the reason for its postponement, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibaker Banerji in a statement mentioned, “I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. I don’t want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I’m looking forward to release in that year and choose mine.”

