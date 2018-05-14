Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan to release on August 10

Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan’s first poster is out. The poster features the three actors sharing what appears to be a light moment.

Mithila Palkar, who will be making her debut with the slice-of-life film, took to Instagram to share the first poster. The caption of the post read, “Humara #Karwaan jaari rahega. Aap aayenge na? :)” The film will release on August 10. Dulquer Salmaan also shared the poster and wrote, “And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan!! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th!!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 @mipalkarofficial @irrfan @rsvpmovies @akvarious #hindidebut #bollywoodwhatup #stellarcast #blessed #bestteam #releasedate.”

While Mithila and Dulquer will be making their foray into Bollywood with Karwaan, Irrfan Khan will possibly be delivering another credible performance in the movie. The actor was last seen in the thriller Blackmail along with Divya Dutta, Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh.

According to the makers, Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. The film has reportedly been shot in the stunning locales of God’s own paradise, Kerala.

Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kharbanda and Mithila Palkar in significant roles. Directed by Akash Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films, the movie will hit the big screen on August 10 this year.