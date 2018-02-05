I am already stereotyped: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will release on February 23. Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will release on February 23.

Actor Kartik Aaryan says the youth connects with his kind of films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and now “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety “and he doesn’t care” about being stereotyped.

“I am already stereotyped and I don’t care about that,” Kartik told IANS when asked if he is not scared about being typecast by doing similar kind of roles.

“Audience has given us their love and I want to continue this journey as well. We have this connect with youth and they are always waiting for our films. I am blessed that so early in my career this happened. Monologue has got trendy. I did it twice and it worked second time also.

“The thing is that I am already working on certain projects and I don’t want to change it as everybody is loving it,” he added.

The actor had earlier quipped that box office numbers does not affect his performance. “I have learnt to deal with the box office result. Whatever happened to any film, thankfully people always appreciated my performance. Since in the end, as an actor, I cannot do much apart from giving my best on camera, I won’t let myself be affected by the business of cinema,” said Kartik, who created a niche about himself among the audience post the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The film which is a romantic comedy is helmed by Luv Ranjan, popular for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. The film will release on February 23.

