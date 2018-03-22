Kartik Aaryan on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entering Rs 100 crore club: Dreamt of this day for a long long time

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself where he is seen in a celebration mode. Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself where he is seen in a celebration mode.

Kartik Aaryan is in a happy zone. Kartik’s latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and the happy actor shared a note on his social media platform.

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself where he is seen in a celebration mode and wrote along, “My first 100 Crore Film…Dreamt of this day for a long long time…and it’s all coming true now. Some people were supportive and some people laughed when things were not working out and that’s ok…the ups, the downs, they’re all mine…they are all a part of my journey and its been a beautiful journey so far…still a long way to go but I’m very excited.”

He added, “Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation. Thank you to my Team and ESPECIALLY my Fans, you guys have NO IDEA how much I love all of you ❤.”

The actor also wrote something about the picture which reads, “<Ps- Regarding the pic…naah i don’t drink and the lipstick mark on my cheek is from Mummy❤️>

Trade guru Taran Adarsh also shared the latest collection of the film. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues to woo audiences… Wed biz is HIGHER than Mon and Tue… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs, Tue 78 lakhs, Wed 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 101.69 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” reads the tweet.

The whole team of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is in a celebration mode.

