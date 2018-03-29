Kartik Aaryan sings Ban Ja Rani for Kareena Kapoor, see video

Karik Aaryan shared a video of him dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karik Aaryan shared a video of him dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Just like their fans, actors too have their fan moments. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan just had one when he walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan for designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. Kartik, who admits to having a crush on the Jab We Met star, shared many photos from the fashion show on his Instagram account. But what created a frenzy among fans was his latest post where he is seen singing Guru Randhawa’s popular song “Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani” to Kareena.

In the video, Kareena and Kartik seem to be having a gala time after the show in Singapore. More than Kartik’s flirtatious expressions, it is Kareena who has caught everyone’s attention as she blushes towards the end of the video. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor captioned the video, “Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️😜.” Within a few hours of being shared, the video garnered more than 5 lakh views and many comments which asked Kartik to stop flirting with Kareena as she is married to Saif Ali Khan. But there were a few who after seeing the sizzling chemistry between the two actors wanted to see them together in a film soon.

On the work front, Kartik is riding high on the success of his last silver screen outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film also starring Nushrat Bharucha has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Sharing his happiness about it, Kartik shared a photo of himself in a celebratory mode and wrote, “My first 100 Crore Film…Dreamt of this day for a long long time…and it’s all coming true now. Some people were supportive and some people laughed when things were not working out and that’s ok…the ups, the downs, they’re all mine…they are all a part of my journey and its been a beautiful journey so far…still a long way to go but I’m very excited.”

