Karni Sena claims Sanjay Bhansali invited them to Padmaavat screening

Amidst its protest against the release of Padmaavat, Rajput Karni Sena has claimed that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali invited them for a special screening of the period drama. Earlier Karni Sena Chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, urged the people to impose a curfew in cinema halls to stop the screening of the flick on Tuesday, i.e. January 16. He also appealed to all the social organisations to come together and protest against its release.

On January 18, the Supreme Court put a stay order on ban notifications issued by four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. In its interim order, the Supreme Court said that all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The periodical film is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th-century Rajput queen. She has been mentioned several times in Padmavat, an Awadhi poem written by Sufi poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540. The historical-drama has run into trouble many times over since its announcement. Several members of Rajput factions have made allegations against Bhansali of distorting historical facts and showcasing Rani Padmani in a bad light. Bhansali was even attacked and thrashed by Karni Sena during one of its filming schedules.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film was cleared by CBFC after suggesting five modifications, one being a change in its title from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The film is set to hit theatres on January 25 worldwide. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Notably, it is going to be the first Indian movie to get a global IMAX 3D release.

