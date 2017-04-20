Karisma Kapoor’s ex Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have a glitzy wedding reception in New York. See pics

Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev hosted a reception for their friends and family in New York. Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev hosted a reception for their friends and family in New York.

Sanjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Priya Sachdev on April 13. The wedding reportedly happened in Delhi, away from the paparazzi and the couple chose to keep the celebrations simple and intimate with just close friends and family in attendance. The news about the wedding broke only when Priya’s sister Charu shared a picture of the newlyweds on social media. However, the pictures of couple’s New York reception are now out and they are much glitzier.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Sunjay and Priya might fly to New York where they first met to give a grand reception after their hush-hush wedding. And now pictures of their reception from New York have found their way online and we must say that the dreamy reception is making up for the quiet wedding. The reception happened at The NoMad Hotel in New York. It is also being said that the party is still on.

In the pictures, we see Priya cutting a three layered cake with Sanjay standing beside her. Also, what caught the attention of the shutterbugs were the words, “I Do,” embroidered on the shoes of the third time groom Sanjay. Before Priya, Sanjay married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003 but the two had an ugly split and went through an acrimonious battle for years before they finally got a divorce in June last year. Sanjay and Karisma have two children — Samiera and Kiaan. His first marriage with designer Nandita Mahtani ended in two years.

Meanwhile, Karisma — who is rumoured to be dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal — might also get hitched soon. The duo has been making news for quite some time now for making several public appearances.

