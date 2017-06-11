Karisma Kapoor: We never had so many facilities that newcomers have today

Karisma Kapoor has no plans to return to silver screen. Karisma Kapoor has no plans to return to silver screen.

It has been 25 years since Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut with ‘Prem Qaidi’ in 1991 and the 42-year-old actress, who has witnessed a stream of new blood in the industry since, has asserted that there could not be a better time for newcomers to be in Bollywood than now. Speaking of the changes she finds in the Indian film industry at present, the ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actress told ANI here that she has found the industry spreading out strongly which is a positive development.

“The Film Industry has grown a lot. I think when we were there, we never had so many facilities that the newcomers have today. So, I have seen it growing from strength to strength in different ways. I think it’s a great time for the Industry because there is a place for everyone,” she said. “For somebody like me who is not doing films actively, but I am still part of the industry, so I think there is a place for like that today for actresses out there so that’s the good thing” she added.

Karisma, who is the brand ambassador of a leading ethnic wear retailer ‘Neeru’, was yesterday in the national capital to inaugurate ‘Neeru’s first flagship store here. Speaking about her collaboration with the brand, she said “It is an absolute delight to be associated with Neeru’s. This is the name I can trust to endow the classic fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.”

When asked if she has any plans to return to the silver screen, the gorgeous Karisma told ANI in an exclusive interview that she is not sure about her comeback again. “I never plan anything in my life. So, right now no plans to do a movie. But you never know. Let’s see,” she said. Now, speculations are rife that she might be seen in a cameo role in ‘Judwaa 2’, a sequel to her 1997 blockbuster ‘Judwaa’. Needless to say, her fans eagerly waiting for her return to the silver screen.

