Karisma Kapoor turns a cover girl, shows fans that beauty has no age bar. See photo

Karisma Kapoor is far from films now, she is just beautiful as always and she has proved this as she is the face of the latest edition of a magazine cover. Karisma Kapoor is far from films now, she is just beautiful as always and she has proved this as she is the face of the latest edition of a magazine cover.

Karisma Kapoor is a charmer. We have seen her in a number of films, doing a variety of characters in the past. But although Karisma is far from films now, she is just beautiful as always and she has proved this as she is the face of the latest edition of a magazine cover.

Karisma Kapoor graced the cover of Femina Wedding Times magazine and nailed it. Karisma was one of the top actors of her time. From dance and comedy to drama, we have seen her doing it all. She is still considered to be one of the prettiest ladies in the industry. She took to her official Instagram account and shared this magazine cover of hers and wrote, “The beauty blowout 💕 @feminaweddingtimes beautyspecial#beautifulateveryage#cover#july2017.” The 43-year-old actor is seen wearing a sexy blush pink dress that has a ruffled bodice and combined with her messy hair bun, she looks like a dream.

The Raja Hindustani actor is simply dazzling on this new magazine cover. The cover title of the magazine reads “The Beauty Blowout” and we completely agree. Karisma Kapoor is said to have a special appearance in Judwaa 2 along with Salman Khan, but there is no confirmation about it. According to a leading daily, it was Salman who suggested that Karisma should be a part of the movie and the actress is on board for the project.

Here’s Karisma Kapoor’s latest magazine cover:

Judwaa 2 will have the famous song of Salman and Karisma, Tan Tana Tan and thus we expect that she can be a part of it. Earlier, a source close to the film’s set informed, “Salman will be part of the chartbuster song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara along with Varun Dhawan. It will be like the old Judwaa and new Judwaa together. And then Karisma will join them to shake a leg.”

We just need to wait for it but for now, we are celebrating this beautiful cover of Karisma Kapoor!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd