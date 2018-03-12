Farmer Protest

Karisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s birthday, see inside photos

Parents Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur threw a bash for their darling daughter Samaira Kapur. In pictures floating around the internet, we see Sunjay posing with Samaira and in the background we can witness her 13th birthday decor too.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: March 12, 2018 9:58 am
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur daughter Samaira birthday inside photos Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram stories had more pictures from daughter Samaira’s birthday bash. She also shared Samaira Kapur’s 13th birthday cake picture.
It was a special day for Karisma Kapoor as her little daughter Samaira Kapur turned 13 on March 11. The day was made memorable for Samaira as not only her mother Karisma but father Sunjay Kapur also came to celebrate.

Parents Karisma and Sunjay threw a bash for their darling daughter. In pictures floating around the internet, we see Sunjay posing with Samaira and in the background we can witness her 13th birthday decor too. While the father-daughter picture is adorable, Karisma Kapoor too shared a beautiful post for the birthday girl.

Karisma shared a click of her daughter’s childhood and wrote along, “#happy13th#mama’slove❤️❤️❤️#forever.” Karisma’s Instagram stories has more pictures from the bash. She also shared Samaira Kapur’s 13th birthday cake picture.

See inside pictures from Samaira Kapur’s 13th birthday with parents Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur:

Samaira Kapoor birthday photos

Samaira Kapoor birthday photos

Samaira Kapoor birthday photos

 

Karisma and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur were granted divorce in 2016 by mutual consent. The ex-couple were married for almost 13 years and have two children – Samaira and Kiaan Raj. The kids’ custody is with Karisma while Sunjay Kapur has been granted visiting rights.

Sunjay is now married to Priya Sachdev.

