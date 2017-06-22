Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal to get divorce in July?

There’s a loose talk of Sandeep Toshniwal proposing marriage to Karisma Kapoor. There’s a loose talk of Sandeep Toshniwal proposing marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor and her relationship with Sandeep Toshniwal is no secret. Karisma is rumoured to be dating the Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep, who had been previously married to Dr Ashrita. The divorce proceedings of the two are on. As per recent updates, Sandeep is all set to finalise the same during the next hearing that’s scheduled on July 19 provided he meets the consent terms of the divorce. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sandeep’s divorce with his ex-wife might lead him to finally propose to Karisma.

A source told Mirror, “There’s a loose talk of Sandeep proposing marriage to Karisma and purchasing a three-bedroom home in Juhu.” A couple of months back, similar reports had hit the web about Sandeep and Karisma buying a plush new apartment in Juhu.

Sandeep Toshniwal’s ex wife Ashrita was initially unwilling to proceed with the separation but she changed her decision after her close friends reportedly managed to convince her to go ahead with her own life. In the divorce alimony, Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crore, their house in Delhi and her two daughters will get Rs 3 crore each. Ashrita will also get the custody of their children, however, Sandeep’s right to visit them has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal are pretty comfortable in making public appearances together. Sandeep is also seen visiting Karisma’s house and be a part of the Kapoor parties too. So the speculation of the duo getting married might not come as a surprise.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor married model-actor Priya Sachdev on April 13. Sunjay and Karisma divorced last year.

Sandeep and Karisma were introduced to each other via a mutual friend at a party a few years ago. Following which, they kept meeting at various occasions and eventually love happened. Sandeep is the CEO of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies of India.

