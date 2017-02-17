Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal a part of Kapoor family? See inside party pics

Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal was very much part of the big, fat gathering at the Kapoor household, to celebrate Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday. Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal was very much part of the big, fat gathering at the Kapoor household, to celebrate Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday.

Karisma Kapoor dating Mumbai-based Sandeep Toshniwal has been making headlines for a while now. But, there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same from either of the two. While Karisma and Sandeep were earlier spotted outside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence, a recent report and some viral pictures suggest that Sandeep was very much part of the big fat gathering at the Kapoor household, to celebrate Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday on Wednesday.

It was definitely a joyous occasion at the Kapoors as veteran actor Randhir Kapoor turned 70. The evening was made grand by Randhir’s daughters Kareena and Karisma who organised the party. The who’s who of the industry and the entire Kapoor clan gathered at the bash.

The party saw family members like Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir’s wife Babita, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and a few other young Kapoors too. However, we missed catching a glimpse of the youngest member of the family, Kareena and Saif’s newborn Taimur Ali Khan. The spotlight, however, was on Amitabh Bachchan and the evergreen diva Rekha. It is quite seldom that we see the two legends under the same roof. Though we do not know if they got to meet each other or not.

But while we thought that was all about Randhir Kapoor’s party, a latest report in Spotboye.com has shifted the focus. As per some inside pics shared by the website from the night, that are going viral, we see Karisma’s alleged boyfriend Sandeep too present at the party. This makes one wonder whether Karisma and Sandeep’s relationship is official now and the Kapoors have accepted him as part of the khandaan.

Karisma got out of a messy divorce in 2016. She was married to Delhi-based business tycoon, Sunjay Kapur for 13 years, and has two children with him – daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

But who exactly is Sandeep Toshniwal? Here are some details about him.

Digging a little deeper into Sandeep Toshniwal, we got to know that Karisma Kapoor is rumored to be dating him after her divorce from Sunjay Kapur. Sandeep is the CEO of a pharmaceutical and has been going around with Karisma for a few years now. Sandeep is also separated from his wife. This couple has always been secretive about this affair and was rarely spotted together until recently. Lolo and Sandeep were once seen outside Kareena’s residence. It was only in December last year that a photo of Karisma with a ring which she shared on her Instagram account went viral, giving way to rumours about her engagement with Sandeep.

We hope that the two come out in open about their alleged relationship. They indeed look great together.

