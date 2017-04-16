Is Karisma Kapoor planning to tie the knot with rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal?

It won’t be long when even Karisma Kapoor will open a new chapter of her life with Sandeep Toshniwal It won’t be long when even Karisma Kapoor will open a new chapter of her life with Sandeep Toshniwal

Recently Karisma Kapoor’s former husband Sunjay Kapur got hitched with Priya Sachdeva, whom he has been dating for a long time now. They had a very private ceremony and now it seems Karisma might also see her very own Bollywood happy ending soon. Karisma is rumoured to be dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. The man, who had been previously married to Dr Ashrita is ready to get divorced from his wife. Ashrita was initially unwilling to proceed with the separation but a report on Spotboye mentioned that she changed her decision after her close friend managed to convince her to go ahead with her own life as she might also lose whatever is being offered to her if she keeps fighting with Sandeep.

The report further mentioned that the preliminary proceedings of the divorce have already begun and the basic terms are now being decided. In the divorce alimony, Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crore, their house in Delhi and her two daughters will get Rs 3 crore each. Ashrita will also get the custody of their children, however, Sandeep’s right to visit them has not been decided yet.

“Dr Ashrita is suffering from a psychological disorder where she feels that people are doing something to her, and she even tends to get aggressive. We have doctor certificates on that, she did not take treatment when the same was detected. This made it difficult for (my client) Toshniwal to continue his marriage with her.” Sandeep’s lawyer Toban Irani told Spotboye.

Karisma Kapoor, who was one of the popular actors in the 90s has been in news for making several public appearances with Sandeep recently. Karisma had an ugly divorce with Sunjay last year. Sunjay, on the other side went ahead and tied the knot again. According to buzz, it won’t be long when even Karisma will open a new chapter of her life with Sandeep.

