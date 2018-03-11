Karisma Kapoor: It is a myth that Kapoor bahus do not work

Karisma Kapoor shared, “Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor — Rishi Kapoor’s wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.” Karisma Kapoor shared, “Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor — Rishi Kapoor’s wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.”

Karisma Kapoor says people have a misconception that the Kapoor family is too traditional to allow their daughters-in-law to work in films. “I think it is a myth that Kapoor bahus (daughters-in-law) do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor — Rishi Kapoor’s wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.

“On the other hand, Jennifer (Kendal — wife of Shashi Kapoor) aunty and Geeta (Bali — first wife of Shammi Kapoor) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So we all practised our choice,” said Karishma at The India Today Conclave 2018 here on Saturday.

Her sister, and the granddaughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Kareena said: “Also, I think our parents were very cosmopolitan. They did not stop us from doing what we wanted to. My father was very supportive. Though he did not recommend us to any producer, he always encouraged us to fly.”

Remembering their childhood, Karisma said: “Every weekend when we used to go to Chembur to meet our grandparents, by crossing our R.K. Studio, we used to get fascinated seeing how many talented people are there in our family, bringing out some of the fine films. We always wanted to be a part of this journey and contribute to our cinema.”

Kareena said she was obsessed with actresses Madhuri Dixit and late Sridevi. “I used to perform on their dance numbers in front of the mirror a thousand times as a child. I was like ‘I want to go out their and dance on Ek Do Teen why am I inside the room’?”

This video of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor was shared from the event:

Remembering Sridevi, Karisma said: “When we got to know about Sridevi’s demise, we were in grief and that was obvious. We idolized that icon for decades and all of a sudden she is no more. I think we all know this for a fact that stardom is not forever, it goes away.”

Asked about their favourite movie of Sridevi, they both said it was “Khuda Gawah” and they watched it together in theatre eight times.

