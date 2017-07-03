Karisma Kapoor is on a vacation and her kids are her best travel partners. See photos

Karisma Kapoor shared some pictures from her recent vacation on her Instagram. Karisma Kapoor shared some pictures from her recent vacation on her Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor might be a globetrotter but her world revolves around her two children – Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor who is currently vacationing in England, shared some holiday pictures of herself along with her two adorable children. The 43-year-old star took to Instagram and posted these lovely clicks. Karisma attended pop star Justin Bieber’s concert in London and wrote, ” Little secret, mama is a #belieber #familyfun #mybabies#britishsummertime#hydepark#london#summer2017🌞#justinbieber#martingarrix#superfun”. A few days ago also Karisma shared some pictures on the occasion of her birthday and thanked her fans who wished her. The actor wrote, “Thank you all for ur warm birthday wishes ##thankful#grateful#blessed#familyfun❤️🎈❤️#missingtherest”.

Karisma is not only travelling to some of the coolest destinations in the world but is also having some gala time by getting featured in the magazine. The Judwaa actor redefined beauty recently when she donned the cover of Femina Wedding Times magazine. Karisma shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote,”The beauty blowout @feminaweddingtimes #beautyspecial#beautifulateveryage#cover#july2017″.

The actor recently said that film industry has changed a lot. “The Film Industry has grown a lot. I think when we were there, we never had so many facilities that the newcomers have today. So, I have seen it grow from strength to strength in different ways. I think it’s a great time for the Industry because there is a place for everyone. For somebody like me who is not doing films actively, but I am still part of the industry, so I think there is a place for like that today for actresses out there so that’s the good thing,” Karisma told IANS.

