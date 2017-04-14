Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur is now married to Priya Sachdev. See pic

Sanjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married in 2003 and have two children. Sanjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married in 2003 and have two children.

Away from the limelight and paparazzi’s attention, actor Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, businessman Sanjay Kapur, tied the knot with his longtime partner, model Priya Sachdev. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, reportedly took place in Delhi on Thursday.

Though there are not many details about the wedding, a picture of the newly-married couple has made its way online, thanks to Priya’s sister Charu. She shared the photo on her Instagram page. It shows Sanjay and Priya posing with with her parents. While Sanjay is wearing a white kurta pyjama, the new bride is seen in an orange salwar kameez, looking stunning.

The couple will apparently throw a reception party in New York, where they first met. They dated for five years before solemnising their relationship. All these years when Sanjay’s ugly divorce with Karisma was going through, he and Priya were spotted making appearances together at many public events.

It is Sanjay’s third marriage, while Priya’s second. Sanjay married Karisma in 2003, and their divorce came through last year. They have two kids – Samiera and Kiaan. Before Karisma, Sanjay was married to designer Nandita Mahtani for two years before they parted ways in 2003. Priya, on the other hand, is the former wife of Indo-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal. They have a daughter, Safira.

As for Karisma, she has also reportedly found love in Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. His presence at Karisma’s father Randhir’s 70th birthday bash seemingly confirmed that the two were in a steady relationship. Sandeep is also married and has two kids. His divorce proceedings are on.

