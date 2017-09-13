Only in Express

Karisma Kapoor goes on a dinner date with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, see their selfies

Karisma Kapoor had a dinner date with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her hubby Saif Ali Khan and thus shared selfies with the duo. Karisma's last night clicks just cannot be missed. We see the beautiful Kapoor sisters dressed in black while Saif wore white.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published:September 13, 2017 3:06 pm
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor khan, Saif Ali Khan, kareena saif, saif chef, chef, chef poster, Karisma kareena, Karisma saif kareena, Karisma Kapoor photos Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are busy with ‘Chef’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, respectively. But for both, family comes first, and these clicks with Karisma Kapoor are a proof.
We cannot thank Karisma Kapoor enough for sharing the latest clicks of the other Kapoors and Khans. On Tuesday, Karisma had a dinner date with sister Kareena Kapoor and her hubby Saif Ali Khan and thus shared selfies with the duo. Karisma’s last night clicks just cannot be missed.

In the photos, we see the beautiful Kapoor sisters dressed in black. We wonder if the two were again twinning like the recent times we saw the two together. And Saif wore white. In the selfie with Saif, Karisma wrote, “#dinnerdairies #famjam”, while her click with Kareena was captioned, “#sisters #family time Kx2.”

It was just yesterday, when a picture of Kareena and Saif’s little baby Taimur Ali Khan chilling on his balcony went viral. And today we are happy to see these clicks of this Pataudi couple.

See latest photos of Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan here: 

Both Kareena and Saif are busy with ‘Chef’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, respectively. But for both, family comes first, and these clicks are proof.

Kareena’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, it is being produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Also a see new poster of Saif Ali Khna’s next film ‘Chef’ as the father-son bond continues in full play:

saif ali khan, chef poster

Saif Ali Khan’s next film ‘Chef’, which is the official remake of the 2014 Jon Favreau directorial of the same name, is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on October 6.

