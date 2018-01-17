Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan strike the perfect pose with father Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samaira and Kiaan with Sunjay Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samaira and Kiaan with Sunjay Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor may have won the custody of her two kids Samaira and Kiaan in court but her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur still has visitation rights and in some recent photos shared by Sunjay’s present wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay can be seen happily posing with Samaira and Kiaan.

“#Twosday The perfect twosday post ! Loving, doting, caring and an amazing father… #fatherdaughter #fatherandson #fatheranddaughter #twosdaytuesday #twosdays #twosday #twosday#twosday #twosdayvibe,” wrote Priya while sharing the pictures on Instagram. Priya and Sunjay’s daughter Safira can also be seen in the photos.

When Sunjay and Karisma had appeared in court for a divorce in 2016, Karisma’s lawyer had said, “Both have agreed to divorce by mutual consent. They have now resolved their issues amicably and divorce terms are settled pertaining to custody of their children. The custody of the two children will remain with Karisma, and Sunjay will have certain visitation rights.”

Meanwhile, while Sunjay has moved on and married Priya, rumours are rife that Karisma is dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal and the two may even get married soon. But they still continue to co-parent their children together. Samaira and Kiaan often fly to Delhi to visit their doting dad. The two were last seen pampering their little cousin Taimur Ali Khan at his birthday party.

Sanjay and Karisma had tied the knot in 2003 but things went downhill between the two quite soon. Karisma even moved out of Sunjay’s Delhi house in 2010 and in 2016 the two were granted a divorce.

