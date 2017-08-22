Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are coming together on screen and we cannot hold our excitement. See photos

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will sonn share the screen for a ad. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will sonn share the screen for a ad.

The Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karisma, when spotted together, create headlines. The duo makes onlookers skip a heartbeat with their ethereal beauty. While Kareena’s elegance never fails to impress, Karisma still wears that 90s charm which made her one of the reigning queens of her time. Now, what magic will happen on the screen when these daughters of Bollywood’s first family come together? Well, we expect nothing but everything beautiful.

Karisma recently left all her and Kareena’s fans excited as she shared a picture and a boomerang video with Bebo on her Instagram account where the two sisters looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The caption along with the picture, “Awesome day shooting with the sis 🙌🏼💜#somethingspecial#comingsoon🔛🔜#brandshoot,” made it clear that the two have shot for a brand endorsement. Karisma who has been quite vocal about her love for her younger sister captioned the Boomerang video saying, “Fun day at work 💕#sistersforever👭#loveyou.” After getting this sneak peek into their project together, we cannot wait to watch the commercial already.

Later, Karisma and Kareena were spotted in Mumbai with their actor-mother Babita. Also seen in the photos were Karisma’s kids Sameira and Kiaan. The whole family chose to go black for the evening except for Karisma’s daughter Sameira. Like a happy family, they posed for the photographers but out of all, it was difficult to take one’s eyes off the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor who still is a competition for all the young actors when it comes to beauty and grace.

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy prepping up for her comeback movie Veere Di Wedding after giving birth to Taimur. The actor was spotted having a script reading session with the team of the film including actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and producer Rhea Kapoor. The women gang had a great session over a cup of coffee and looked gorgeous as they smiled for the camera lens.

Talking about her role in the movie in an earlier interview, Kareena was quoted as saying, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It’s the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It’s the right time to do this kind of film.”

