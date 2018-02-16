  • Associate Sponsor
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrate daddy Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday. See inside photos

The birthday cake of the veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had his grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor's names on it with the cute words, "We Love You, Nana." Karisma Kapoor shared photos of the grand celebrations on her Instagram account.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 9:56 am
kareena kapoor and karisma kapoor with father randhir kapoor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrate father Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday.
The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma had special plans for daddy Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday. The duo planned a party for their superstar father and just like any other Kapoor clan celebrations this one too was all about family and lots of love. The birthday cake of the veteran actor had his grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor’s names on it with the cute words, “We Love You, Nana.” Karisma shared photos of the grand celebrations on her Instagram account. She posted photos of mother and actor Babita lovingly offering cake to husband Randhir as she and Kareena watched adorably.

Earlier in the day, Karisma also wished the senior Kapoor with a perfect family photo including mother Babita, sister Kareena, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and birthday boy Randhir. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday papa 🎂🎉#weloveyou#birthdaywishes#ourpapa#familylove.” Karisma and Kareena have always been the perfect daughters of their parents and despite them having a family of their own, the two pretty ladies make sure to make every milestone of their parent’s life a grand affair.

randhir kapoor birthday cake The birthday cake of Randhir Kapoor was a gift for him from his grandchildren. kareena kapoor poses with father randhir kapoor Kareena Kapoor with father Randhir Kapoor at his 71st birthday party.

randhir kapoor and babita at randhir kapoor birthday party

Lat night, apart from Kareena and Karisma, those who attended the party included uncles Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Adar Jain and Armaan Jain. Karisma was clicked with children Kiaan and Samaira. Missing from the photos were Saif Ali Khan and the apple of everyone’s eyes Taimur Ali Khan.

Check out photos from Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party 

Randhir Kapoor with daughter Karisma Kapoor and wife Babita. Randhir Kapoor with daughter Karisma Kapoor and wife Babita. karisma kapoor with her children Karisma Kapoor with children Kiaan and Samaira at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash. kareena kapoor poses for the paparazzi Kareena Kapoor poses for the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor Khan with cousin Armaan Jain. Kareena Kapoor Khan with cousin Armaan Jain. babita kapoor at randhir kapoor birthday party Babita Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party. photos of rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor greets paparazzi with folded hands at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Armaan Jain at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash. Aadar Jain at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash. Aadar Jain at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash. Rajiv Kapoor at brother Randhir Kapoor's birthday party. Rajiv Kapoor at brother Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party. Late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash. Late Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday addressed the media and commented on the unhealthy paparazzi culture. He said, “Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That’s because of the paparazzi.”

Last year too Karisma and Kareena made special arrangements for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday at the Kapoor residence. The party saw family members like Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir’s wife Babita, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and a few other young Kapoors too. Unlike this year, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha too made an appearance last year.

