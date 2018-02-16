Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrate daddy Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday. See inside photos

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrate father Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrate father Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday.

The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma had special plans for daddy Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday. The duo planned a party for their superstar father and just like any other Kapoor clan celebrations this one too was all about family and lots of love. The birthday cake of the veteran actor had his grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor’s names on it with the cute words, “We Love You, Nana.” Karisma shared photos of the grand celebrations on her Instagram account. She posted photos of mother and actor Babita lovingly offering cake to husband Randhir as she and Kareena watched adorably.

Earlier in the day, Karisma also wished the senior Kapoor with a perfect family photo including mother Babita, sister Kareena, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and birthday boy Randhir. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday papa 🎂🎉#weloveyou#birthdaywishes#ourpapa#familylove.” Karisma and Kareena have always been the perfect daughters of their parents and despite them having a family of their own, the two pretty ladies make sure to make every milestone of their parent’s life a grand affair.

Lat night, apart from Kareena and Karisma, those who attended the party included uncles Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Adar Jain and Armaan Jain. Karisma was clicked with children Kiaan and Samaira. Missing from the photos were Saif Ali Khan and the apple of everyone’s eyes Taimur Ali Khan.

Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday addressed the media and commented on the unhealthy paparazzi culture. He said, “Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That’s because of the paparazzi.”

Last year too Karisma and Kareena made special arrangements for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday at the Kapoor residence. The party saw family members like Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir’s wife Babita, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and a few other young Kapoors too. Unlike this year, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha too made an appearance last year.

