Kareena Kapoor turns Santa as she celebrates Christmas with Saif Ali Khan, her gang of girls. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, we just love you. We love you for the fact you are breaking all limits and just setting a new example for all young moms out there. It is Christmas and we are happy to see the new mommy Kareena, posing in red, with her gang of girls. As always, we just cannot stop thanking her best friends Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora for sharing with us how Kareena and daddy cool Saif Ali Khan is celebrating their first Christmas after being blessed with their son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Their son was born on December 20.

Kareena’s bestie, Amrita Arora, shared a few pics on her Instagram account. She posted the first image with the caption, “Theeeee girl gangggggg🍷😘❤️Merry xmas 🎁🙏🏼🍷😘❤️N we are backkk👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” and massi Karisma Kapoor is also seen along.

Watch | Saif-Kareena Make First Public Appearance With Baby Boy Taimur

The next one is a selfie of Amrita with this beautiful new mommy Kareena. The glow on Kareena’s face just cannot be missed. She captioned this one as, “Yeahhhh baby😘❤️🙏🏼.”

These pics are certainly a big Christmas gift for Saifeena fans.

We also saw, in pics, the happy dad Saif Ali Khan, posing with his friends. Though a glimpse of the baby boy Taimur is missed in pics, but we can totally understand. Well when Kareena got discharged from hospital on December 22, the couple posed for photogs and also gave a glimpse of the baby to the world.

All these pics are just beautiful and we wish a truly happy, healthy and Merry Christmas to baby Taimur and also to his parents, Kareena and Saif.

