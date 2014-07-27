Kareena Kapoor takes Rohit Shetty for an autorickshaw ride

Kareena is all set to surprise her fans with yet another whacky antic in her upcoming film ‘Singham Returns’.

Bollywood stylista Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to surprise her fans with yet another whacky antic in her upcoming film ‘Singham Returns’, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

When its Rohit Shetty trust him to do stunts which are way out of the box. Like every Rohit Shetty film, ‘Singham Returns’ will also see Kareena do some wacky stuff. In the ‘Golmaal’ series, Kareena Kapoor was seen riding a bike, standing on a moving car and now in this film she will be seen riding a autorickshaw.

Rohit and Kareena were also spotted in a very jovial mood off the sets and the actress is seen taking her director for a nice joy ride.

A source close from the production team says,” In their very first film, Rohit made Kareena stand on the bonnet of a car. At that time, she ensured that it was being driven by the director. In ‘Singham Returns’, she has to drive an auto rickshaw and she wanted Rohit to ride in the vehicle with her.”

