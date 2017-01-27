As Kareena Kapoor spends time with buddies, Saif Ali Khan in Jodhpur for blackbuck case. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen spending some quality time with her best friends while hubby Saif Ali Khan was seen heading to Jodhpur to record his statements in 19-year-old Blackbuck case. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen spending some quality time with her best friends while hubby Saif Ali Khan was seen heading to Jodhpur to record his statements in 19-year-old Blackbuck case.

It takes a lot to faze Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has taken pregnancy, motherhood and trolling all in her stride. And even as husband Saif Ali Khan was seen heading to Jodhpur in the 19-year-old Blackbuck case, the actor was seen spending some quality time with her best friends. Thursday was a dinner date for Kareena and her close friends Sophie Choudry and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

It seems the actor is making the most of her break before she gets busy with her Bollywood projects once again. She will reportedly start shooting for Veerey Di Wedding in May. Kareena gave birth to her first child with Saif last month. The baby has been named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

For the party on Thursday, Kareena ditched her designer togs and was seen in a pair of comfy track pants and sans any make-up. Be it in a designer wear or just in comfortable track pants, Kareena Kapoor Khan you look always beautiful. We got to see Kareena’s post-maternity makeover too and she looked pure glamour as always. During her pregnancy days, the actress made a point to not give up on her work or her style. And now too, she is just on her toes.

Sophie Choudry shared a picture with the caption, “And the night always ends like this📸❤ Fave @manishmalhotra05 Gorgeous Bebo & Sanjay Mishra 💃🏻 #faves #friends #friendslikefamily #laughs #toomanylaughs #dinner #aboutlastnight #posers #funtimes #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #manishmalhotra.”

See pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Sophie Choudry and ace designer Manish Malhotra:

Saif, meanwhile, was seen in Jodhpur along with Salman Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre in the Blackbuck case.

The actors were supposed to record their statements in the case.

