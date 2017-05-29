Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is getting cuter by the day. Have you seen this latest photo?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has again taken the social media by storm. All the little munchkin has to do is smile. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has again taken the social media by storm. All the little munchkin has to do is smile.

Now Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a baby who regularly ‘breaks the internet’, makes your day ‘the most adorable ever’ and leaves you gushing. While we cannot confirm the rest, he sure leaves us gushing every time we come across his newphoto. As is the wont, Taimur Ali Khan’s new photo again went viral and we cannot stop looking at this munchkin.

Taimur’s photos were clicked when he went with mom Kareena and a lady who appears to be his nanny to maasi Karisma Kapoor’s house. Cradled in his nanny’s arms, Taimur could be seen happily smiling and glancing towards mother Kareena. Taimur and Kareena are often seen travelling together and we have to say that Taimur is not just a good-looking baby, he is a happy baby too.

Check out the latest image of Kareena’s son Taimur…

Here are some earlier adorable images of Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena’s son…

Earlier, this candid photo of Taimur Ali Khan with mother Kareena found its way to internet. Earlier, this candid photo of Taimur Ali Khan with mother Kareena found its way to internet.

This Taimur Ali Khan photo went viral when dad Saif Ali Khan made it his WhatsApp DP. This Taimur Ali Khan photo went viral when dad Saif Ali Khan made it his WhatsApp DP.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Taimur was leaked from hospital. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Taimur was leaked from hospital.

Later in the day, we saw Karisma and Kareena heading to the residence of Karan Johar along with Manish Malhotra. Both the sisters were missing when Karan recently celebrated his 45th birthday and it seems this was a private celebration of the three friends. Kareena and Karan count each other as besties and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, Karan was the first to confirm the birth of Kareena’s baby when he took to Twitter.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Never one to shy away from paparazzi, Saif and Kareena happily showed their newborn child as they took him home. His name led to a lot of controversy as it sounds similar to Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century.

