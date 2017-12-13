I feel small and lame in front of Soha Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Soha Ali Khan’s book launch event with Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Soha Ali Khan’s book launch event with Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

Given the fact that she is well-read and has an opinion on worldly matters, actor Soha Ali Khan often manages to intimidate her otherwise confident sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

The revelation was made by Kareena on Tuesday evening at the launch of Soha’s debut novel, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous. Kareena, along with husband Saif Ali Khan, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Saba and Kunal Kemmu, attended the book launch.

Speaking fondly of Soha Ali Khan and about their equation, Kareena Kapoor admitted that she feels a little nervous in front of the former as most of the times she doesn’t understand the conversations between Saif and his sister.

And what adds to her embarrassment is when Soha asks Kareena for new gossip. The actor hilariously added that it makes her feel small.

“I have rarely been intimidated by anyone and this the media knows. But if there’s one person in the family I am completely in awe of, it is Soha. I’m always a little nervous when I am having dinner with Saif and Soha, I’m like, ‘Oh my God I am never going to understand this conversation.’

Check out photos of Kareena and Soha Ali Khan from the book launch event

“I am like, if Kunal can’t (understand), there’s no way I can! Soha has always been so polite. She is like ‘Hi what’s up? Did you buy anything? So, what’s the gossip?’ I’m like, ‘Oh God I feel so small and lame.’ But it’s okay. I think we have found our way,” Kareena said as everyone, including her family members, erupted into laughter.

On a more serious note, Kareena shared that the whole Pataudi family derives its strength from Soha, especially at times when the head of the family, Sharmila, loses her calm.

“If there’s anyone in the family who we all can turn to when Amma (Sharmila) is all worked up, if there’s one person that can control the situation, it is Soha. I truly believe that she is the torchbearer of the family and this title doesn’t do justice (to her) because famous or no famous, she is the ground on which all of us stand.”

Commending Soha for the way she looked after her father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena said her sister-in-law is what a strong woman looks like.

“I’ve truly seen the way she has compassionately with a breaking heart taken care of her father during his last days. I’ve never seen any other daughter. I am a daughter myself. I don’t know if I could have done what she did. And that to me is a solid woman. So, here’s to you Soha. I’m sure Abba is listening to all of this,” Kareena said.

