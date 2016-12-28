Kareena Kapoor shot for this ad during pregnancy and rocked it again, watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan was super stylish and looked ravishingly beautiful during the ad shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan was super stylish and looked ravishingly beautiful during the ad shoot.

We’ve got a cute video of Bebo to remind you how beautiful she looked when she was pregnant. The ad was shot when Kareena was pregnant and the behind-the-scenes video shows what a star she is.

The gorgeous new mommy in tinsel town, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has carried her pregnancy quite gracefully and has definitely changed the social norms in many ways. She was super stylish all along and looked ravishingly beautiful. With her pregnancy, she has managed to inspire a lot of women to look and feel beautiful all the time.

We have got a behind-the-scene video of the making of the advertisement of Malabar Jewellers. Since Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena and Saif’s baby is now here we thought seeing a pregnant Kareena would be delightful.

Watch the Beautiful Kareena Kapoor Pregnant With Baby Taimur One Last Time

In the video, Bebo is looking very relaxed and at home, and her pregnancy glow is priceless. The team couldn’t stop gushing about Kareena’s brilliance and charisma. We heard them saying that Kareena carried herself quite effortlessly and never made her pregnancy a big deal, she was at her natural best and very jovial.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, her first child with Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. There is some magic about this beautiful actress, and her charm is simply unbeatable. She made an appearance at the party where her friends and husband Saif Ali Khan were present on the occasion of Christmas, and she looked oh-so-awesome in red. She is presently on maternity leave and we just can’t wait for her to return to the big screen.

