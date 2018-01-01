Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome 2018 in a royal way, Taimur’s adorable click is the New Year gift

Thanks to ace designer Manish Malhotra’s social media handle and the fan pages of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, we were served with the latest clicks of the Pataudis. Thanks to ace designer Manish Malhotra’s social media handle and the fan pages of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, we were served with the latest clicks of the Pataudis.

We told you that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have flown with their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. We also saw some clicks where the toddler was all set to welcome 2018 in the snow-capped and picturesque mountains. Now we are here with the latest pictures of this gorgeous royal couple Saif and Kareena. Worry not as we have a picture of little Pataudi too.

Thanks to ace designer Manish Malhotra’s social media handle and the fan pages of Saif and Kareena, we were served with the latest clicks of the Pataudis. “The Gorgeous Royal couple #dapper #saifalikhan and the #Beautiful #kareenakapoorkhan in Black #Bespoke #manishmalhotralabel #Gown #chic #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld #newyear #glamourous #night #happynewyear,” read the picture caption of the first click shared by Manish.

He shared two more clicks of Kareena where she is seen in a stunning black gown with a high slit and wrote along, “The very Stunning and Regal #kareenakapoorkhan #glamourous in a #manishmalhotralabel #black #chic #gown #newyearnight ##celebrating #style and #glamour #beautiful #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld #happynewyear.”

See the latest photos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

These pictures will certainly be a New Year gift for all Kareena and Saif fans. But wait, how can the visual treat be over without a pic of Taimur Ali Khan? A cute click of Taimur dressed as Santa is here.

See the latest click of Taimur Ali Khan:

See more photos of Taimur, Kareena, Saif’s New Year vacation:

We will keep you posted with more clicks of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur.

