Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur rings in Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday. See inside pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has already attended his first big, fat Kapoor party. It was his nana Randhir Kapoor’s birthday on Wednesday and it was quite a special one as the former Bollywood actor turned 70. The whole family got together but the special guest, of course, was the two-month-old Taimur. The winsome child, whose picture brought down the internet this week, was present but not seen in pictures.The ones we did get to see was Kareena, looking beautiful as always, and the dapper dad Saif. Karisma Kapoor shared the images and Randhir Kapoor could be seen there too.

Karisma wrote with the image, “#birthday#selfie#love#family#goodtimes#memories#weloveyoupapa”. She also posted another image, this time only Kareena and her with papa Randhir, “#happy70th#weloveyoupapa”.

Talking about his birthday plans, Randhir earlier told HT, “You don’t need preparations for a family gathering. We have one almost every night where we meet, laugh, get drunk and come back home. We’re one family that’s happy among ourselves.”

Randhir Kapoor got candid in the conversation as he divulged the details about the much-anticipated Kapoor khandaan’s family gatherings. Talking about their general topics of discussion at the parties, Randhir said, “Booze, women, sex, dirty jokes… what else?”

According to reports, the birthday bash was attended by close friends and Kapoor family. Among those who were present included Randhir’s wife Babita, his brother Rishi and his wife Neetu, their son Ranbir also came to wish Randhir. Rima Jain, her husband Manoj and two sons were also there. So, what gifts did Randhir want? Apparently, he told everyone to pray for his good health.

