Taimur Ali Khan’s nursery has been co-designed by daddy Saif Ali Khan and here’s an inside look at it, see pics

Forget his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan or daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is the new sensation of the B-town. Within a few hours of his arrival, the infant has got a huge fan following. More than anyone else, people are interested to know how does the Junior Nawab look. Though we haven’t yet got hold of his first glimpse, but we have the first pictures of his beautiful abode. And guess what, who has co-designed the nursery of Taimur? It is none other than, daddy Saif Ali Khan.

Designer Ritakshi Arora has put in her best efforts to give the nursery a subtle and a warm look. The white-and-grey wallpaper is complimenting the white cot of the newborn baby. And, Saif didn’t forget to get the Pataudi crest as the headrest of the crib. We must say, Taimur is up for a grand and a royal welcome soon.

On Tuesday, the couple broke the much-awaited news as they released a statement saying, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena.”

Taimur has also been a talking point for many because of his unique name. Though the fans are relieved that the child is not called Saifeena but ‘Taimur’ is a surprise too.

This is Kareena and Saif’s first child together. Saif has two children – Sara and Ibrahim – from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

