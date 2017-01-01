Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year 2017 together, see pics

Check out how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their New Year with Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Check out how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their New Year with Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Another new year is here and the whole world is busy welcoming it with their close friends and family. So how can our new parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan not celebrate the arrival of 2017 with all new zeal? Just before the past year had its curtains down, Kareena and Saif got their first born Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. It is thus a very special time for the couple to enjoy the moment. But we thank the new aunt Karisma Kapoor who served us with their new year celebration pics and showed us how not only her, Kareena and Saif, but even the handsome hunk of the Kapoor family, Ranbir Kapoor added to their happy click.

Karisma shared two pictures of welcoming the New Year. In one we see cousins, Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir posing for a selfie, while in the other Ranbir is taking a selfie with Karisma and Saif.

The captions of the pictures reads with hashtags– #happynewyear#family👨‍👩‍👧‍👦#cousins#love#celebrate#newbegining #happynewyear🎉#familytime❤️#lovetoall

See Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor New Year celebration pics:

Karisma’s red eye glasses that reads ‘Happy New Year’, just cannot be missed. Well, it is a visual treat for all their fans to begin 2017 by seeing the smiling faces of their favourite stars.

See a few other pictures of guest who came for Kareena Kapoor’s hosted New Year bash:

More from the world of Entertainment:

We also saw few days back pictures of Kareena, Karisma and Saif celebrating their Christmas together, in the presence of other close friends.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are busy enjoying being the new parents too and we have seen the couple on some outings post Kareena’s delivery already.

We wish all of them a very happy new year and hope to see more of them together, in 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd