Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan had decided not to hide Taimur Ali Khan from paparazzi, even before he was born

It was just yesterday when we got our hands on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first cover shoot after the birth of baby Taimur Ali Khan. The pictures were simply jaw dropping. Now a few details of what this new mother shared about her little nawab with Filmfare magazine is out too.

We know that Taimur is a paparazzi favourite and every time he is clicked, his pictures go viral. On this mother Kareena said, “I do understand that. But I just don’t want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is.” Kareena also added that she had a discussion with husband Saif Ali Khan about how they will handle their baby’s picture getting shared everywhere.

“When I was pregnant, both Saif Ali Khan and I had spoken about this and how we’d handle it. He was like there’s nothing to hide. He’s our child and this is the way it’s going to be. He’s going to be photographed, so be it. It’s convenient for stars when they want to be clicked… like at events while putting on makeup, wearing an outfit… and so on. So why hide your child? We’re pretty open and clear about it,” said Kareena in the interview.

We do remember the way Kareena and Saif posed for photographers just as they took baby Tamiur home, after being discharged from the hospital. We also see Tamiur’s pictures on various outings. Kareena knows it well that how her son’s pictures are making rounds since the day he was born, and on this she said that sharing your life on social media has become normal, and Taimur’s case is nothing different.

“In today’s times, everyone is seen and is out there. You post pictures on Instagram, on Facebook… because you want to share your life with people. Everyone is posting pictures of themselves at different events, in different outfits, tagging people…” said Bebo. She also added, “I guess nobody can say this is private and this is not anymore. Because everything is pretty much out there.”

