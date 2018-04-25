Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor: Mainstream actresses don’t like to be paired with other girls

Kareena Kaooor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding will hit screens on June 1. Kareena Kaooor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding will hit screens on June 1.

Starring in a female-led film Veere Di Wedding has been a learning experience for actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. She says the film has also taught her to get out of the commercial space dominated by big-ticket films with top stars.

At the film’s trailer launch, Kareena said many mainstream female actors shy away from sharing screen space with other women but she wanted to be a part of Veere Di Wedding especially because it was giving her a chance to act alongside Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor.

“I have been a part of ensemble films but this was very peculiar and that is why I wanted to be a part of it. I don’t think a lot of mainstream actresses want to be paired with other girls. I have always worked with Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh and everyone wants to work with them. However, the fact is that I wanted to be a part of this movie, work with Sonam and Swara and feel like a team player.

“It has taught me to get out of that typical commercial zone of being part of big Bollywood movies. So, it has been a learning experience,” said Kareena Kapoor.

When asked how liberating it was to not have a male co-star but women around her, Sonam Kapoor said that it is the easiest to work with a female co-star but people are conditioned to believe that women should pull other women down.

“Kareena Kapoor is my favourite hero I have worked with. It’s the easiest thing to work with other women. Unfortunately, our conditioning is such that people expect women to pull other women down and compete with each other because obviously divide and rule.

“What is amazing is that all of us are working towards the same goal of making the best possible version of something. So, if everyone binds together, we can rule the world,” Sonam added.

Also starring Shikha Talsania and directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat fame, Veere Di Wedding is set to arrive in theatres on June 1.

