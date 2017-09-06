Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first official cover shoot after her pregnancy rocks!

Kareena Kapoor’s first official magazine cover prove’s why she is the diva of Bollywood! Kareena Kapoor’s first official magazine cover prove’s why she is the diva of Bollywood!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a million bucks on the first cover that she has been featured in after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena, graced the covers of not just magazines, but also walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi when she was pregnant. Now, after a long time, we see her in a blush pink dress on the cover of Filmfare and she looks stunning. She has lost the post pregnancy weight and was seen in the simple off-shoulder dress.

It was during the shoot of this magazine cover that the actor said that Bollywood should stop with the airport looks already. As this happens to be the first cover after the birth of Taimur, fans are going gaga about her look on social media. The actor is currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding, her first film after she took a maternal break.

See | More photos of Kareena Kapoor

September just got hotter! Presenting #KareenaKapoorKhan‘s first cover after the birth of baby #Taimur. Jaw dropping, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/3ELqDFozs2 — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 6, 2017

The team which includes Sonam Kapoor, her sister Rhea Kapoor who is producing the film, and Swara Bhasker seem to be having a lot of fun on the sets of the film in Delhi. The official Instagram page of the movie is full of fun selfies and funnier videos.

So far, no one has spotted little Taimur on the sets as apparently Rhea has banned the baby boy from the sets. Kareena Kapoor even explained that if she needed one bodyguard for protection, Taimur would need an entire army. From the number of fans the star kid has, we are not surprised.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd