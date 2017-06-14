Kareena Kapoor Khan is working hard in gym with buddy Amrita Arora. See her grilling workout video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting back into shape for her film, Veerey Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting back into shape for her film, Veerey Di Wedding.

Who said pregnancy weight is hard to get rid of? Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely proving that every myth you have ever heard about pregnancy weight sticking to you is just a myth. Weeks after she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena embarked on losing all the extra weight she had gained during her pregnancy. In fact, for all those who have been wondering how the actor is back to her svelte shape so soon, Kareena’s new workout videos are a perfect reply. In the videos shared by Amrita Rao, we see Kareena being so focused and dedicated that it is quite inspiring for her fans.

The actor has never shown a laidback attitude when it comes to fitness. She worked till the ninth month of her pregnancy and started shooting for magazines, brands right after the birth of Taimur. And now, soon the actor would begin shooting for Veerey Di Wedding, the dream project of Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor. The project will also star Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead role and is said to be an Indian adaptation of Sex In The City.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout video:

There are rumours that the actor has already signed her next project, which is a biopic directed by Omung Kumar. While there is no confirmation whether she has signed the film or not but if she does then Omung’s film will mark Kareena’s first biopic. For now, the new mommy of the town is having loads of fun being a working mother.

