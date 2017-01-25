New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a glamourous makeover. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in Veerey Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in Veerey Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor.

New mommy of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, looks like a million dollars anytime, anywhere. But after giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan, the actor went in for a makeover and is looking even more glam, if such a thing was possible. With a new haircut to boot, Kareena is looking every inch the star that she is and we have pictures to prove it.

Actually, Kareena had earlier promised to be back on her feet within days of her delivery. “Knowing me, don’t be surprised if I head straight from the hospital to a shoot. I think I’ll definitely be fully back at work one month after my baby is born,” Kareena had said in an interview. And with her public appearances, Kareena is just living up to her words.

Kareena along with husband Saif and her girls Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora Khan was seen at ace director Karan Johar’s party on January 25 to celebrate his recently launched biography, An Unsuitable Boy.

In fact, if the reports are to be believed the actor would start shoot of her next film, Veerey Di Wedding in May this year. The film will also star Sonam Kapoor and we already know how well these two gel together, thanks to Karan’s gossip show, Koffee With Karan. The film, which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat fame, also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena gave birth to a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in December. The actor was quite active throughout her pregnancy. First she made debut with her baby bump on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) last year and soon will take to the fashion runway once again as a showstopper at the grand finale of the upcoming Summer/Resort 2017 edition of the gala. This will be her first ramp walk after her delivery.

