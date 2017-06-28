Kareena Kapoor Khan is red hot at Manish Malhotra party. Who would say she is a mother now? See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks hot in a ravishing red dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks hot in a ravishing red dress.

With each passing day, it is becoming difficult for people to believe that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to baby Taimur Ali Khan just few months back, and has entered the phase of being a mother. The actor was recently seen at an evening party organised by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. She surely made heads turn in a red hot avatar. It seemed as if the moment seized for the shutterbugs who could not help but click each and every movement of the actor. And what adds as a cherry on the cake is the fact that she has lost almost all her baby fat, and returned as a fit Bebo. It is crazy how the actor has lost so much and so fast. Well, we would not be surprised as we have come across her workout sessions, which are extremely grilling and exhausting. But kudos to the actor who seemed to have shown so much dedication in shedding all the weight in order to become fit for the silver screen.

Apart from Kareena, the party hosted several other celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and others. After Kareena, it is Malaika who stole the limelight for being simple yet sassy with her attire. When Manish Malhotra hosts a party, fashion is sure to top the check list.

Meanwhile, Kareena is to make a comeback on screen with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s film, which is tentatively called Veerey Di Wedding. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in the lead role. Beyond this, Kareena is said to be in talks with Omung Kumar for his next film, which has not been announced yet.

