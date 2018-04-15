Presents Express Eye

Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled, Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker comes to her rescue

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently trolled for marrying Saif Ali Khan and for naming her son Taimur. The actor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to slam the hater.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: April 15, 2018 1:31:48 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled Swara Bhasker came to defend her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan against a troll.
Related News

Swara Bhasker defended her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan against a troll who slammed the latter for marrying a Muslim and for naming her son Taimur. Swara tweeted a photograph of Kareena holding a placard asking for the justice of the eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

On that, a social media user wrote, “She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian.”

To this, Swara replied, “You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh*ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government’s legacy.”

See Swara Bhasker’s recent posts:

Swara and Kareena will soon be seen together on the silver screen in the film Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, and will release on June 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 15: Latest News